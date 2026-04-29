Cardinals encourage Carson Beck to compete against Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew to be the QB1

It is a fresh start for the Arizona Cardinals. After parting ways with Kyler Murray, the NFC West club needs to select a new QB1 from a group featuring Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Carson Beck.

Following a disappointing 2025 NFL season, the Cardinals released Kyler Murray in March. Now, they have launched a new competition, with high hopes regarding what rookie Carson Beck can achieve.

“Just really excited to add him to the group,” general manager Monti Ossenfort said. “We’ve got two guys that have played and started a lot of games in the NFL in Jacoby and Gardner. I think that’s gonna be a great competition. We’ll add him in here, and we’ll bring him in and see how much he can handle. We’ll just see how that competition plays out in that room. In the end, the guy who’s gonna give us the best chance to win that’s who’s gonna be out there on Sundays.”

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Can Carson Beck be the Cardinals’ starting QB in Week 1?

Neither Jacoby Brissett nor Gardner Minshew are regarded as the long-term future of Arizona, and that’s why the Cardinals won’t name a starter yet. While Carson Beck was not a first-round pick, the Cardinals hope he is the hidden gem who could become the team’s long-awaited franchise quarterback.

Beck was the third quarterback selected in the draft, following Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson. His college production and 6-foot-4 frame lead many to believe he was a steal, yet he still has much to prove.

While Brissett may start Week 1 due to his veteran experience, the Cardinals are aware that evaluating Beck early will be vital to determining if they need to draft another signal-caller in 2027 or if the former Miami standout is their guy.

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A tough test for Carson Beck

While Kyler Murray’s tenure ended without meeting high expectations, the Cardinals are desperate for a success story. Carson Beck aims to provide that, though the challenge ahead is significant.

In the NFC West, the Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers are all regarded as Super Bowl contenders, while the Cardinals are not. However, if Beck can lead a turnaround and push for the playoffs in his debut season, it could be the spark Arizona has sought for years.