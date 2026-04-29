Brady Tkachuk puts an end to NY Rangers’ rumors with firm commitment to Senators

Brady Tkachuk has been in the eye of the storm for a while now. Ever since the NHL resumed its action following the 2026 Olympics, Tkachuk’s been a common name in the rumor mill. The Ottawa Senators‘ first-round elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs only added to the buzz. However, the Sens’ captain voiced a clear statement—one that the New York Rangers may not love to hear.

“I feel like I’ve never shown, never said, none of those things have ever come out of my mouth, and quite honestly it’s just getting frustrating. It’s becoming a distraction,” Tkachuk said during his end-of-season availability in Ottawa, per NHL.com. “I have been fully committed to this team, to this city. Frustrating to deal with.”

Tkachuk—who missed the Senators‘ end-of-season media day to welcome his daughter Lyla into the world—made his commitment to the organization and the city of Ottawa clear. As Rangers fans have been paying close attention to his situation, hearing Tkachuk show no signs of giving up on the Sens may not be an encouraging sign heading into the long NHL offseason. Regardless, anything can happen, and the fanbase in the Big Apple will still hold onto a thread of hope.

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NY Rangers growing obsessed with Tkachuk

Fans in the Big Apple believe the Rangers can save Tkachuk. Back in Canada, he’s constantly under the microscope, and his national team history does him no favors with the Canadian fanbase. In New York, the story could be much different for him. Obviously, Manhattan is still a tough market to navigate, but Tkachuk is already battle-tested.

Brady Tkachuk at Madison Square Garden

Regardless, it may all be empty talk if Tkachuk is serious about changing the tune in Ottawa and the front office in Bytown isn’t blown away by any offer during the summer. Still, it may do Chris Drury and company no harm to knock on the Sens’ door every once in a while.

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Tkachuk had a rough ending to the season

The 2026 Olympics may have been a breaking point between Tkachuk and the fanbase in Canada’s capital. Watching Tkachuk and Team USA take down Canada in the gold medal game left its mark, and it seemed like the die was cast in the relationship between the organization’s captain and the fans.

Tkachuk did quiet much of the noise as he and his teammates turned the NHL season around and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, nothing good came of it. The Sens were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, and their captain was held scoreless through all four games.

To make matters worse, Tkachuk was assessed 13 penalty minutes (PIM), an average of 3.25 PIM per outing. The captain’s scoring woes weren’t exclusive to him, though, as Ottawa scored just five goals in the entire series. With an average of 1.25 goals per game in the postseason, it was clear the Senators wouldn’t last long.

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Tkachuk’s contract with Senators

Tkachuk has two seasons left on his seven-year, $57.5 million contract with the Senators. The former fourth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft put pen to paper on that extension back in 2021. As it stands, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer of 2028 at the age of 28.

Brady Tkachuk at Madison Square Garden

Since the 2025–26 campaign, Tkachuk’s contract includes a full no-movement clause (NMC). Thus, the captain will have the final say on whatever decision his team lands on. If the Sens want to trade him, Tkachuk will be able to handpick his next destination.

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Teams to watch in potential Tkachuk trade

The Rangers are considered heavy favorites, but so could the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues (Tkachuk’s hometown club). Though more difficult from a money standpoint, if the Senators announce the Tkachuk sweepstakes are open, the Florida Panthers may chime in and look for a way to reunite the brothers in the Sunshine State. After all, Brady has seen more playoff success from the stands in Sunrise than on the ice in the suburb of Kanata.