Ravens GM Eric DeCosta slams 2026 NFL Draft Class by implying huge talent drop-off

The Baltimore Ravens have the 14th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and according to general manager Eric DeCosta, it’s just about where the talent gets a huge drop-off. He also stated that this class is not as talented as the year prior.

DeCosta spoke to the press ahead of the NFL Draft, and he was thankful he has a first-half pick because, in his own words, “there’s definitely a drop off probably midway through the round in terms of talent.”

Not content with slamming the prospects enough, he then flat out said the talent level in 2026 is “a little less than last year.” He even said that if the board goes exactly as they have it, they would have to improvise in later rounds as they don’t see much draftable players.

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The Ravens should get Lamar Jackson a weapon

While Zay Flowers stated he wants to remain on the Ravens, Baltimore should really look into the wideouts this year. At their spot, Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, Jordyn Tyson, and Denzel Boston should all be available.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson has never had a top-tier, upper-echelon wide receiver. His best has been Flowers, who is regarded as a very good, yet not excellent wideout. However, pairing him with one of the top prospects in the draft might change the outlook of this offense.

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The Ravens have a lot to prove this year

With 2026 bringing many changes to the franchise, plenty of eyeballs are looking into what the Ravens need to do. New manager in Jesse Minter, new star pass-rusher in Trey Hendrickson, and a whole new culture is in place.