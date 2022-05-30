Apparently no franchise is willing to use Brown this season, but now the story takes a turn with a recent statement from him during a Fan Controlled Football game.

Antonio Tavaris Brown Sr. is a well-known NFL veteran with 12 seasons in the league, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, he played in Pittsburgh for most of his career until 2018.

Brown’s career is filled with multiple pro and college awards, but one of the most important is the Super Bowl ring he won with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Antonio Brown is very likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The last two seasons were relatively good for him with a Super Bowl championship and a final season in 2021 with 545 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns and 42 receptions that ended in a dramatic way when he took off his jersey during a game.

Why won't Antonio Brown play in the 2022 NFL season?

After his last game with the Buccaneers he decided to cut all ties with the NFL to recover from the ankle injury that limited him for most of the 2021 season. He did not want to have surgery, his recovery was going to be natural with physiotherapy.

But recently, during a Fan Controlled Football game, Antonio Brown was questioned about whether he was going to play in the 2022 season to which he replied: “...Nah, don't play yourself looking at me to play... ”