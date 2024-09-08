Without Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson headlines list of potential NFL free agents in 2025

Dak Prescott signed a record NFL deal, removing him from the list of free agents in 2025, which now includes other notable players like Russell Wilson. Check out who these stars are.

The Dallas Cowboys have secured an extravagant record contract with Dak Prescott, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. This removes him from the list of free agents for the 2025 transfer window, which now includes headliners of Russell Wilson‘s caliber.

Wilson has faced Prescott in memorable matchups between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys in past seasons. However, the current veteran quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking to resolve his contract situation. Although he had a contract with the Denver Broncos through 2025, the 35-year-old was cut, and now that term extends while he plays for the Steelers. Therefore, once the season is over, it’s likely that “Russ” will become a free agent if his situation isn’t resolved.

A similar situation is faced by Justin Fields, Wilson’s backup quarterback in the Steelers. Fields is in his fourth and final year in Pittsburgh and has the option to extend his contract for a fifth year, but so far the franchise hasn’t indicated that this will happen, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him among the free agents in 2025.

Najee Harris, also from the Steelers, is in a similar situation to his teammates Fields and Wilson. Expanding the radar, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is another star who could become a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL season, as he will complete a base salary of $11.8 million. His teammate Amari Cooper could also be included.

see also Dak Prescott, Cowboys agree on record NFL contract: Where does it leave Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs?

The list of headliners is long, and many players could find themselves in the same position as Dak Prescott, who, without this lucrative four-year, $240 million extension, would have entered the free agent market next March.

Headliners on the potential 2025 free agent list

The list of headliners who will potentially be on the free agent market in March is led by Russell Wilson as a standout star and includes nine players over 30 years old, among other younger names. This is the headliners on the potential 2025 free agent list:

Advertisement

Advertisement

– Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Justin Fields (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)

– Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns)

– Stefon Diggs (Houston Texans)

– DeAndre Hopkins (Tennessee Titans)

– Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears)

– Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)

– Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)

– Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers)

– Matt Judon (Atlanta Falcons)

– Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

– Tyrann Mathieu (New Orleans Saints)

How much will Dak Prescott earn after his contract extension?

Prescott set a new record in the National Football League by becoming the first player to earn $60 million a year. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has guaranteed $231 million.

Advertisement

This historic sum reflects his performance from the past season, where Prescott stood out by throwing 36 touchdowns, making him the first Cowboys quarterback to achieve that feat. He also led the NFL in completed passes, totaling 410.

Advertisement

What is the annual salary difference between Dak Prescott and other NFL players?

Prescott has an annual salary of $60 million, making him the highest-paid player in the National Football League, $5 million ahead of Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), and Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), who each earn $55 million per year. Further back in the top five are Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) with $53,100,000 and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) with $53,000,000.