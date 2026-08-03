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NY Giants deal with concerning sign at WR behind Malik Nabers

The New York Giants might rely heavily on Malik Nabers' recovery.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesMalik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants

The New York Giants rely heavily on Malik Nabers to recover properly from his ACL tear. He is the clear-cut WR1 of the team. However, if he’s not there, it seems like no other wideout is able to separate from others.

Connor Hughes of SNY spoke on the fact that no wide receiver has stepped up aside from Malik Nabers. In Hughes’ words, “That has not happened.” Hence, Hughes also offered another solution.

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Hughes says the WR market is “worth monitoring” for the Giants as wideouts on other teams could potentially become available via trade. However, this is a bit concerning, as the Giants signed a plethora of new WRs to help the team.

Who are the new Giants WRs?

For this season, the Giants brought in Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios, Calvin Austin III, and drafted Malachi Fields. Those are six new receivers, and if none can jump out as a prominent player, it is actually concerning.

Add that to the fact that they already had Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Jalin Hyatt, and this should be a deep, deep WR room. If the Giants have to go to the market for a trade, a couple of pieces should go.

See also

NY Giants’ Malik Nabers reportedly set to play, even if it’s on a limited capacity

Which WRs could be available via trade?

The list of wide receivers headlining NFL trade block discussions are there. Contract pressures, depth chart additions, and looming training camp cuts are driving forces for several wideouts to change teams ahead of the roster deadline. These would be some of the names.

  • Kayshon Boutte (New England Patriots)
  • Cedric Tillman (Cleveland Browns)
  • Jerry Jeudy (Cleveland Browns)
  • George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys)
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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