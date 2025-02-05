Bruins star Brad Marchand sends very harsh comment about NHL All-Star games

Representing your country in a national team tournament can sometimes be a rewarding experience. That’s according to Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand, who compared the NHL All-Star Game to the Four Nations Tournament.

Marchand will once again wear the Canadian jersey for the upcoming Four Nations tournament and shared some thoughts on playing in this international competition alongside teams from the United States, Sweden and Finland. At this stage of his career, the Bruins star is speaking with complete honesty.

Marchand has been in excellent form this season, leading the Bruins in points and demonstrating consistent performance on the ice. At 36 years old, the Boston left winger appreciates the competitiveness and level of play as opposed to the more relaxed atmosphere of the NHL All-Star Games.

Marchand’s strong admission about the NHL All-Star game

“All-star games are terrible to watch. When you’re playing for your country, it’s different. All-Star games are what they are. Guys aren’t going there to compete. They’re on their break and they don’t get a break after that. No one is going to get hurt by trying too hard,” strongly commented Marchand about the All-Star game according to Boston Herald.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait prior to the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

“Some of those guys are going to be there their entire career. And they’re obligated to be there, too, or they’re going to be suspended. So you’re not going to get everyone’s best at All-Star games. And they try to make a show for the fans and it gets long and it gets old,” Marchand declared.

Marchand’s excitement to play for Team Canada

The Four Nations could be the last time Marchand wears the jersey of Canada, where he played in two world junior championships and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, winning gold in each event. “Hopefully it’s not, but there’s definitely potential of that. Obviously I’m aware of my age and everything. Yeah, it potentially is, so I’m going to enjoy every second of it,” he said.