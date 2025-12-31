Former NY Mets GM drops surprising NY Yankees–Cody Bellinger prediction

The New York Yankees are reportedly focused on retaining Cody Bellinger, who impressed in his first season after being traded from the Chicago Cubs. Former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette shared a surprising perspective on Bellinger’s future with the team, noting his combination of power and consistency has made him a key component of the Bronx lineup.

Bellinger posted a 5.1 WAR in 2025, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs—his highest totals since winning NL MVP in 2019. His ability to complement Aaron Judge in the batting order has made him a prime target for the Yankees this offseason.

Former Mets GM Duquette offered a strong prediction regarding Bellinger’s future during an appearance on MLB Network Radio. “I think he’s getting six years. I still think the Yankees…will be the final suitor on him,” Duquette said, noting that other teams may express interest but the Yankees remain the logical landing spot.

“He was such a good fit, obviously, mostly hitting behind (Aaron) Judge. It doesn’t hurt that Judge had another MVP season. Whether Bellinger gets a lot of credit, some credit, no credit, however you want to term it. I mean, he had an over 5 WAR, according to baseball reference, 5 WAR season. That’s a hell of a year right there,” Duquette added.

Cody Bellinger #35 celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Bellinger’s value to the Yankees

Bellinger’s performance in 2025 established him as one of the top free-agent bats. Analysts estimate a six-year contract worth around $30 million per season, though agent Scott Boras’ asking price for Cody Bellinger has reportedly come into focus.

Backup plans

If the Yankees fail to re-sign Bellinger, options like Kyle Tucker—who could command a massive 10-year, $400 million contract—or former Philadelphia Phillies’ Austin Hays are seen as a plan B. Both players offer power potential, though Hays is a more cost-efficient option.

The Mets are also looking for a slugging outfielder, raising the stakes in the Bronx-Queens rivalry. Should Bellinger remain unsigned by year’s end, the Yankees may turn to Judge, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and top prospect Spencer Jones to anchor the outfield for 2026.

