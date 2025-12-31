MLB News: Tyler Soderstrom turns heads with major admission on former NY Mets’ Jeff McNeil joining the A’s

The 2026 MLB season is slowly heating up, and many teams are dreaming of making it to the World Series. One squad building strong momentum is Tyler Soderstrom’s Oakland Athletics, who have added veteran experience with the acquisition of Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets.

This duo promises big things, although the left fielder prefers to stay cautious with expectations. For now, overcoming last season’s disappointment—when they missed the playoffs—remains a top priority. Soderstrom knows that McNeil can make a significant impact in this new chapter.

“I don’t love expectations,” he said said in the interview with Townsend, via the Athletics on YouTube. “I think you should expect us to go out and hit. I mean, we’re going to hit. That’s a given. We’re gonna hit for power. We’re gonna drive guys in. Me speaking from the offensive side of it, our lineup is gonna be great.

“We just added (Jeff) McNeil, batting champion. I’ve actually got to know Jeff a little bit… We’ve had a couple golf outings. Jeff’s a great guy. Super excited to have him in our lineup.”

Tyler Soderstrom #21 of the Athletics.

How much can McNeil contribute to the A’s?

Following his trade from the New York Mets in December 2025, Jeff McNeil is poised to bring veteran stability and defensive flexibility to the Athletics‘ lineup starting next season.

Over his eight-year tenure in Queens, McNeil established himself as a premier contact hitter, highlighted by his 2022 campaign where he won the NL Batting Title with a .326 average and earned a Silver Slugger Award.

Even in a fluctuating 2025 season where he hit .243 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs, his ability to put the ball in play and maintain a career .284 batting average suggests he will be a vital asset for an Oakland team looking to bolster its young core with proven major league experience.

The excitement of moving to Las Vegas

While the A’s remain in West Sacramento for now, everyone’s focus is already on what’s ahead: the move to Las Vegas. Although the official confirmation and the relocation set for 2028 are still pending, Soderstrom expressed excitement about the upcoming chapter.

“That means a lot,” he said. “Getting to tour that site today was, I mean, pretty much the only thing a free agent would need to come and see. I mean, you got the whole Las Vegas strip in the background, the stadium’s going to be amazing. It’s super special…

“I think everyone’s gonna want to be here. So I think the fact that we’re building now, we have a great core of players now… Super exciting. We’re looking forward to the next steps, coming to Vegas.”