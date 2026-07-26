Connor Bedard is fired up to play alongside Patrick Kane with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have dramatically changed expectations for the 2026-27 NHL season after bringing Patrick Kane back to the franchise where he became one of hockey’s biggest legends.

Kane’s return immediately transformed the outlook in Chicago. Instead of focusing solely on the long-term development of their young core, the Blackhawks now believe they have assembled a roster capable of competing at a much higher level while accelerating Connor Bedard’s growth into one of the NHL’s elite superstars.

No one appears more excited about the move than Bedard himself, who grew up watching Kane dominate the league and now has the opportunity to share the ice with one of his childhood idols.

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Connor Bedard reacts to Patrick Kane’s return

Speaking with TSN, Connor Bedard admitted he and his teammates were hoping Patrick Kane would choose the Chicago Blackhawks over other reported destinations.

“I was pretty fired up. You kind of hear it could happen and you’re hearing Chicago or Buffalo or whatever and you’re just kind of praying that he joins us. Probably everyone on the team texted every other person on the team how fired up they were and just to have someone like that, obviously the legacy portion of it but just him as a player as well, he’s going to add a lot to us. We’re all thrilled for sure.”

The comments highlight just how significant Kane’s return has been inside the Blackhawks’ locker room. Chicago spent the last several seasons rebuilding around Bedard, but the addition of Kane signals that the organization is ready to become more competitive.

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The veteran winger returns with three Stanley Cup championships, a Hart Trophy, and more than 1,300 career points, providing invaluable experience to one of the league’s youngest rosters.

With Bedard continuing to develop into a franchise player and Kane bringing leadership, scoring, and championship pedigree back to Chicago, the Blackhawks believe they have taken an important step toward becoming legitimate Stanley Cup contenders once again.