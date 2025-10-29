Trending topics:
NHL

Connor Bedard makes honest admission after scoring first NHL hat trick in Blackhawks’ win vs Senators

After scoring his first NHL hat trick, Connor Bedard reflected on the moment and the team’s momentum as the Chicago Blackhawks secured a 7-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.

By Alexander Rosquez

Connor Bedard #98 of the Blackhawks looks on against the Senators.
Connor Bedard made history with his first NHL hat trick and added an assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at United Center on Tuesday. Chicago improves to 5-3-2 and has won five of its last seven games.

Colton Dach opened the scoring at 6:47 of the first period, followed by a power-play goal from Louis Crevier. Bedard struck late in the period with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-0.

“It’s nice. Just our whole team celebrates each other in moments like that. And the fans’ reaction was awesome. Obviously, you want a hatty anywhere, but to get one at home with this support is unbelievable, Bedard said according to NHL.com. “I thought the second goal was huge with the timing and momentum. It gave us confidence for the rest of the game.”

Bedard ignites Blackhawks offense

Bedard scored again early in the second period with a toe-drag move and wrist shot to push the lead to 4-0. Ottawa responded with goals from Jake Sanderson, Michael Amadio, and Tim Stutzle, cutting it to 4-3, but Bedard completed his hat trick in the third period with a snap shot from the left circle. Ryan Donato and Frank Nazar added late goals for the 7-3 final.

Defenseman Louis Crevier had a goal and an assist, Andre Burakovsky and Nick Foligno contributed two assists each, and Spencer Knight made 21 saves. Bedard now has three career four-point games, tying Jeremy Roenick for the third-most by a Blackhawks player before age 21.

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby breaks silence after reaching 1,700 NHL points, joining legends Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux

Coach praises Bedard’s all-around game

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill praised Bedard’s complete performance: “He’s done so many things the right way. He’s defending hard, he’s stopping on pucks, he’s doing a lot of things that create, that are winning hockey habits. That’s the type of player who can carry a team at this age.”

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
