NHL News: Red Wings provide injury update on star forward Patrick Kane before upcoming game vs Blues

The Detroit Red Wings will be without star forward Patrick Kane for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, October 28. Kane has been sidelined since October 17 after colliding awkwardly with the boards in a previous game, leaving a gap in the Red Wings’ lineup.

Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed that Kane will not travel with the team for the start of their five-game road trip. The team currently holds the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-0 record, making it vital to maintain consistency while key players recover.

Kane’s absence has forced the Red Wings to adjust their lines, with Lucas Raymond moving to the second line and Mason Appleton remaining on the first line. Despite these changes, Detroit managed a 2-1 overtime victory in its last game, though the offense has struggled without its veteran forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Kane won’t travel with the Detroit Red Wings for the start of their upcoming five-game road trip, but could join the team partway through,” McLellan told broadcast reporter Daniella Bruce.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Red Wings plays against the Panthers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Red Wings adjust while Kane recovers

Since joining Detroit in 2023, Kane has been a consistent contributor. In his first season, he tallied 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games. This season, he recorded five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in five games before his injury, maintaining a point-per-game pace.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Capitals HC Spencer Carbery confirms major setback for Alex Ovechkin’s teammate ahead of Stars clash

The Red Wings’ offense has been noticeably impacted by Kane’s absence. His line typically outshoots opponents 51-37, but without him, the team has been outscored in recent games, signaling the challenge of sustaining production.

Advertisement

SurveyHow will Patrick Kane’s absence impact the Red Wings? How will Patrick Kane’s absence impact the Red Wings? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Kane signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Wings during the offseason. The team will monitor his recovery closely, hoping for a timely return to maintain their strong start to the 2025–26 NHL season.

Advertisement