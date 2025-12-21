NHL punishes Blackhawks veteran with maximum fine during Connor Bedard’s absence

Mired in a five-game losing streak without Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks are spiraling out of control. Desperate times can lead to irrational actions, which has now resulted in the NHL Department of Player Safety assessing a maximum fine to defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

“Chicago’s Matthew Grzelcyk has been fined $2,604.17, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle,” as announced by the Department of Player Safety on X, @NHLPlayerSafety.

The decision comes in the wake of Grzelcyk’s cross-check to Stutzle’s neck/face area during the Blackhawks’ 6-4 defeat on the road to the Senators. Stutzle was assessed a roughing penalty on the play, whereas Grzelcyk received a double-minor for high-sticking.

Senators vs Grzelcyk

Throughout the game, the Sens didn’t let the incident slide, going after Grzelcyk repeatedly. After taking a late hit midway through the second period, the 31-year-old blueliner had to briefly head to the locker room for evaluation. However, he managed to return to the ice later in the game. Still, Grzelcyk couldn’t help turn the tide, as Chicago was dismantled by Ottawa.

Bedard and Nazar are out

As if the scenario wasn’t deflating enough for the Hawks, injuries continue to pile up. In addition to Bedard being out with a separated shoulder injury, his sidekick Frank Nazar is now expected to be sidelined for quite some time.

“Frank Nazar will ‘miss time for sure,’ Jeff Blashill said. He estimated about 4 weeks,” Chicago Sun-Times’ Ben Pope reported on his X account. Nazar and Bedard have combined for 65 points (25 goals and 40 assists) so far in the 2025–26 NHL season. With both out of the lineup, the Blackhawks virtually lose all of their offensive prowess.

Back to square one

As Chicago can’t snap its losing streak, the Blackhawks continue their slide toward the bottom of the NHL standings. Now, they are tied for last place in the league. On the bright side, projections indicate they would hold the first overall pick in 2026. Boasting Connor Bedard and Gavin McKenna in the same lineup might truly be enough to dominate for decades.

Still, coming into the season, no one expected the Blackhawks to be thinking about the draft lottery in December. This wasn’t what Jeff Blashill was hired for, but injuries and puck luck have somehow led the Hawks back to where they started. If the NHL were a game of Chutes and Ladders, it’s clear the dice aren’t doing them any favors.

