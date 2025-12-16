Connor Bedard breaks silence on injury with clear message to Blackhawks, Team Canada

In the blink of an eye, the Chicago Blackhawks’ worst nightmare became reality. Connor Bedard went down with an injury that will keep him sidelined for considerable time in the 2025-26 NHL season. Now, the star forward addressed his health with a sincere comment.

Bedard’s injury came with awful timing. With the Blackhawks fighting to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NHL, Bedard suffered a ‘freak accident’ in the dying seconds of the Hawks’ 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Chicago must now figure out how to stay afloat without its best player.

Bedard, however, is staying cool, calm, and collected amid the uncertainty. On that note, Bedard dropped a sincere message on his injury, as he eyes a return to the lineup in the NHL season.

“I guess [the medical issue] probably hasn’t come out yet, so I’ll keep it vague. But yeah, just a shoulder thing,” Bedard stated on his injury during an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “But it’s feeling pretty good. Just start that kind of rehab process and hopefully be back as soon as possible.”

Report confirms injury sustained by Bedard

According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Bedard suffered a separated shoulder. The Blackhawks have placed him on Injured Reserve (IR), retroactive to Dec. 12. While head coach Jeff Blashill and the Hawks are listing him week-to-week, Bedard would rather be considered day-to-day.

“He wants to be back next week. That’s the approach that he takes: he wants to be back. He would’ve preferred I had said ‘day-to-day.’ But…the reality is we won’t let him do that before after the New Year,” Blashill stated, via Chicago Sun-Times.

Message to Team Canada

With the 2026 Olympics looming on the horizon, Bedard’s injury only adds to the drama surrounding Team Canada’s roster for the international contest. With that in mind, Bedard admitted no one from the national team has reached out to him after suffering the shoulder injury. For some, it could be a sign Bedard is not expected to make the cut.

“Not to me personally,” Bedard admitted. “Maybe to [Blackhawks GM] Kyle [Davidson], my agent, or something, but I’m not too sure about that. Obviously, I think that’s something they would do and just see. But I’m sure stuff comes out quick. You’ll probably get a text in about the exact day. I’ll be back, but yeah, I think maybe [Team Canada reached out to] them, but not to me personally.”

