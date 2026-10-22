Is Caleb Williams playing today for Bears vs Patriots in Week 7 game after QB injury?

Caleb Williams is fully recovered from his hamstring injury and cleared to start for the Bears against the New England Patriots in Week 7.

Chicago Bears fans can rest easy heading into Week 7. Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams is officially active and fully cleared to play today against the New England Patriots, putting an end to any lingering concerns surrounding his recent hamstring injury.

After sitting out three games to rehabilitate the tweak, the former No. 1 overall pick removed all doubt about his health with a dominant performance last week, and he enters today’s matchup completely off Chicago’s final injury report.

Williams proved he was back to 100% in Week 6, leading the Bears to a thrilling 31-23 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons. In one of the most efficient outings of his young NFL career, Williams carved up Atlanta’s defense, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards, one touchdown, and a sparkling 111.2 passer rating. His stellar play earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, confirming that his hamstring is fully healed and his arm talent remains elite.

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Chicago Bears QB depth chart vs Patriots

With Caleb Williams returning to his unquestioned spot as QB1, Chicago’s quarterback room provides a stable blend of talented youth and seasoned backup depth.

QB1: Caleb Williams: Fully healthy and no longer listed on the injury report, Williams takes the reins as the focal point of the Bears’ aggressive passing attack.

Fully healthy and no longer listed on the injury report, Williams takes the reins as the focal point of the Bears’ aggressive passing attack. QB2: Tyson Bagent: The third-year signal-caller filled in admirably during Williams’ three-game absence, keeping the Bears afloat with smart decision-making and efficient game management.

The third-year signal-caller filled in admirably during Williams’ three-game absence, keeping the Bears afloat with smart decision-making and efficient game management. QB3: Case Keenum: The veteran journeyman provides invaluable leadership and preparation support in the film room for both Williams and Bagent.

Why Caleb Williams’ health changes the dynamic against New England

Having Caleb Williams under center completely changes how opposing defensive coordinators must game-plan against Chicago. Unlike his injury-restricted weeks, Williams showed no hesitation stepping up in the pocket or extending plays outside the tackle box against Atlanta.

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Complete Playbook Availability: Coach Johnson can utilize full play-action, bootlegs, and QB-designed movement concepts without worrying about Williams protecting his leg.

Coach Johnson can utilize full play-action, bootlegs, and QB-designed movement concepts without worrying about Williams protecting his leg. Weapons Unlocked: Williams’ pinpoint accuracy elevates top receiving targets Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, creating mismatches across all three levels of the field.

Williams’ pinpoint accuracy elevates top receiving targets Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, creating mismatches across all three levels of the field. Playoff Trajectory: At 4-2, securing a victory against New England keeps Chicago firmly entrenched in the wild-card and division hunt as the season approaches its midpoint.

Facing a banged-up Patriots defense missing key pieces in the secondary and interior offensive line, Williams is poised to keep Chicago’s momentum rolling. Head Coach Ben Johnson’s offense relies heavily on Caleb’s off-platform playmaking and deep-ball accuracy, and having him operating at full speed makes the 4-2 Bears a formidable threat in a competitive NFC North race.

Key takeaways

Caleb Williams is playing today against the New England Patriots after being completely removed from the Chicago Bears’ injury report.

is playing today against the New England Patriots after being completely removed from the Chicago Bears’ injury report. Williams proved he is fully recovered from his hamstring injury by throwing for 305 yards and a TD on 30-of-36 passing against the Falcons, earning NFC Player of the Week honors.

Caleb leads the Bears’ depth chart as QB1, backed up by Tyson Bagent and veteran Case Keenum.