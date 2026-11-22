Simon Edvinsson continues to push for a departure from the Detroit Red Wings, although his future remains uncertain.

Simon Edvinsson‘s potential timeline with the Detroit Red Wings appears to be taking shape, and now it’s a matter of examining the financial expectations of any team looking to acquire his services. According to a recent report from David Pagnotta, signing him won’t come cheap.

“Simon Edvinsson is believed to be looking for a deal worth around $10 million to $11 million per season on a max term contract,” Pagnotta revealed on The Fourth Period.

Not every player in the NHL manages to command this kind of money, and Edvinsson knows that not many teams will be willing to make such a significant financial commitment. Where will he ultimately end up in the near future?

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Looking to match the best in the league

By pushing these numbers, Simon Edvinsson is basically asking to be paid right alongside some of the NHL’s premier, established stars. For context, that exact salary bracket is where you find proven franchise cornerstones like Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov ($10 million AAV), Canucks superstar Elias Pettersson ($11.6 million AAV), or elite defensemen like Cale Makar ($9 million) and Charlie McAvoy ($9.5 million) who signed their long-term extensions after winning awards or putting up massive numbers.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

What is Edvinsson’s current situation?

Simon Edvinsson is the NHL’s last remaining unsigned restricted free agent (RFA) nearly two months into the 2026–27 season. Locked in a protracted contract standoff with the Detroit Red Wings, the 23-year-old defenseman has not played a single game this season and is currently working out in Nashville while awaiting a resolution.

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Key takeaways