The Detroit Red Wings could lose Simon Edvinsson in the near future, with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Beyond the fact that the Detroit Red Wings are facing messy trade standoffs involving Simon Edvinsson, a major move appears to be on the horizon. According to a recent report by insider David Pagnotta, the franchise is still actively working on a potential trade, with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks emerging as two possible destinations.

“Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff continues to navigate trade negotiations, with it confirmed to me that the Predators and Sharks are among at least six clubs still in pursuit of the first-pair blueliner,” the insider revealed per the Fourth Period.

Evidently, the list of interested teams is much longer, given Edvinsson’s potential and everything he could bring to any roster. Now, it remains to be seen where he will ultimately end up and when the move will take place.

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Edvinsson’s contract demands

Simon Edvinsson is completely over things in Detroit and is actively pushing for a trade before the December 1 RFA signing deadline, or else he risks sitting out the entire 2026-27 NHL season. The 23-year-old defenseman is reportedly looking to cash in with a max-term deal around $10 million to $11 million per season—though he might settle for a lower cap hit on a shorter bridge contract.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

He’s so determined to get out of Motor City that he has even turned down enough offer sheets from rival clubs just to make sure the Red Wings don’t get the chance to match them, leaving many teams scrambling to work out a trade and fit his massive asking price under the cap.

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Numbers to get excited about

Before stepping away from the ice to force his way out of Detroit, Simon Edvinsson had already established himself as a legitimate top-four workhorse on the Red Wings’ blue line. Across 175 career NHL games, the 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman racked up 19 goals and 41 assists for 60 total points, along with a solid +17 rating and 325 blocked shots.

In his final full campaign in 2025-26 before the holdout, he notched a career-high nine goals and 25 points (with a +12 rating) over 72 games while eating up 22:21 of ice time per night—proving he could handle heavy minutes right before his contract standoff brought everything to a halt.