Evgeni Malkin’s contract with the Penguins: Deal status and what it means for Pittsburgh’s future

The contract status of Evgeni Malkin has become a focal point for the Pittsburgh Penguins as the organization weighs its next phase. Years of production and leadership add weight to every discussion surrounding his future.

Any decision tied to the deal carries broader implications for roster construction and financial flexibility. The Penguins’ direction in the coming NHL seasons will reflect how they balance legacy talent with evolving competitive demands.

With expectations still high in Pittsburgh, the outcome of these conversations could quietly shape the team’s trajectory. The speculation is strong, and so is the uncertainty, as Sidney Crosby could lose his longtime historic teammate.

Will Evgeni Malkin continue with the Penguins in 2026?

As of early 2026, Evgeni Malkin is playing out the final season of a four-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through the end of the 2025-26 campaign. That agreement, signed in 2022, is set to expire after this season, leaving him poised to become an unrestricted free agent in July 2026 unless a new deal is reached.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2024 (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Talks between the Penguins and Malkin about a contract extension have taken place sporadically, with some reports indicating renewed discussions during the 2025-26 season. Yet the situation remains unresolved, with negotiations focused more on whether Pittsburgh will bring him back than on financial terms.

Geno himself has expressed a desire to continue and reportedly wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh, though he acknowledges that many factors — including performance and team direction — will influence the final outcome.

“I hope I stay here, like Sid and Kris Letang. I want to be with the Penguins forever, for sure. I hope I play great, that everything goes perfectly, and that I’m at my best as well. I definitely want to stay here“, he said on September, according to the NHL.

Outside observers have speculated that this season could be his last with the team. Some reports suggest the club might not offer a fresh contract once this deal expires, potentially marking the end of his long tenure with the franchise.

What is Evgeni Malkin’s salary with the Penguins?

During the 2025-26 season, Evgeni Malkin’s compensation under his current deal includes a base salary of approximately $3.8 million and a signing bonus of about $1 million, for a total payout that season of roughly $4.8 million, while his cap hit remains set at about $6.1 million.

Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023 (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

These figures reflect the structure of his four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, signed in 2022, which runs through this year, as reported by Spotrac. That contract carried an average annual value of $6.1 million and includes a full no-move clause, meaning he has had control over potential trades and relocation during its term.

How many years has Geno played for the Penguins?

When Evgeni Malkin finally arrived in North America, it marked the beginning of one of the most enduring careers in Pittsburgh Penguins history. Drafted second overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, he didn’t make his debut until the 2006–07 season due to contractual obligations in Russia, but once he did, he never wore another jersey in the NHL.

Since that 2006 debut, he has spent every one of his NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, becoming a central figure in the franchise’s identity. Over 20 seasons and counting, he has amassed a staggering body of work.

That longevity has allowed “Geno” to become one of the most recognizable names in franchise lore, playing alongside icons like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang and helping the club win multiple Stanley Cups. His tenure stands as a defining chapter in the modern Penguins story.

