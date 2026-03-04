Sidney Crosby could lose historic Penguins teammate after Kyle Dubas drops cryptic message

Sidney Crosby remains sidelined in the 2025-26 NHL season. Although the Pittsburgh Penguins remain hopeful that their captain will be back on the ice before the end of the regular season, nothing can be taken for granted. In that regard, President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas‘ admission regarding Evgeni Malkin’s future casts doubt on whether the iconic duo in “The Burgh” may be set to play their last games together.

“Kyle Dubas just spoke about Geno Malkin’s future with Penguins. Called him a franchise icon. Said he deserved respect. Said he’s having a spectacular season. But also said his future with the team is a ‘private matter’,” as reported by Josh Yohe on X.

The last sentence could indicate that both parties remain distant in contract negotiations. Coming into the season, much speculation surrounded the futures of both Crosby and Malkin. This was largely before Pittsburgh shocked the NHL by emerging as a playoff contender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, the common sentiment around the league had been that the Penguins would languish at the bottom of the NHL standings and their iconic duo would request trades before the deadline. That didn’t happen—not even remotely—but drama is brewing from a different direction now.

Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Advertisement

Crosby and Malkin trending for final games together

Barring a disaster in his injury rehab, Crosby will be back for the Penguins before the regular season comes to an end. Even if he somehow doesn’t, he should be back for the postseason.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers could reportedly find trade partner in Pittsburgh Penguins as Vincent Trocheck rumors grow to join Sidney Crosby

As it stands, the Penguins are five points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets (currently the first team out) in the Metropolitan Division. If the Penguins can weather the storm without Crosby, they will be a playoff team for the first time since the 2021-22 NHL season.

Advertisement

Crosby’s injury means trouble

All signs indicate Malkin and Crosby may get their farewell in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It might be fitting for a duo that has won three Cups in Pittsburgh. However, it wouldn’t be exactly how they expected their last season together to go.

Injuries always come out of the blue, but Crosby’s setback in the Winter Olympics may have arrived with the worst possible timing; he had hoped to spend the final year of Malkin’s contract playing alongside him every game. Watching from the press box, even if it’s only for a couple of weeks, doesn’t feel right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regardless, both Crosby and Malkin have a seat reserved among the best players in Penguins history. Another deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, would only be the cherry on top.

SurveyWill Malkin be back with the Penguins in 2026-27? Will Malkin be back with the Penguins in 2026-27? already voted 0 people