NY Rangers have reportedly made final decision on Vincent Trocheck trade as NHL deadline looms

The New York Rangers appear to be heading toward significant roster changes as the NHL trade deadline approaches. After a difficult season that has left them in the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, they seem increasingly focused on reshaping the team for the future. Among the players drawing the most attention in trade discussions is veteran center Vincent Trocheck, whose name has surfaced repeatedly in league circles over the past few days.

According to a report from Emily Kaplan, the situation around the Rangers has become clearer as the deadline nears. The final decision has been made. They want to trade Trocheck and the players knows it. “The Rangers went as far as to release a letter with their intentions to retool. New York already parted with Artemi Panarin and Carson Soucy, and they’re listening on a lot, but there’s no guarantee the cuts go deeper than that. The most likely player to be moved is Trocheck. The league is expecting it, and so is the player.”

If a deal ultimately materializes, Trocheck could become one of the most notable players available at the deadline, potentially attracting interest from Stanley Cup contenders looking for experience and an immediate splash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the NY Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck?

Several teams around the NHL are widely expecting the New York Rangers to move Vincent Trocheck before the trade deadline, as they continue listening to offers while exploring ways to retool the roster.

However, one potential obstacle could be the high asking price the NY Rangers may set for the veteran. Because Trocheck is a star caliber player who can help a contender immediately, they’re unlikely to move him unless the return meets their expectations.

Advertisement

With the NHL trade deadline set for this Friday at 3 p.m. ET, the situation could still evolve quickly, and as the hours pass the Rangers may decide to slightly lower their demands if they want to ensure a deal gets completed.

Advertisement