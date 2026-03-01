Sidney Crosby’s key teammate might leave Penguins in 2026

Evgeni Malkin confirmed that the Pittsburgh Penguins have informed him there will be no contract extension talks before the NHL season ends. Now, the future of one of Sidney Crosby’s most important teammates is uncertain.

“We talked a little bit with my agent JP a couple of days ago, and he just said like, wait until the end of the season and then see what’s going on. Nothing I can say right now. I’m just playing.”

For now, without Sidney Crosby, the Pens are still in the fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Since the NHL restart, Malkin and his teammates have shown they can compete without the legend and await his return for a final push.

Evgeni Malkin will not get contract extension with Penguins

Evgeni Malkin will not receive a new contract before the end of this season and, according to the player, it is a fact that his agent has told him the best course of action is to wait and deliver a strong finish with the Penguins before entering negotiations with general manager Kyle Dubas.

“It’s not my job to talk to Kyle or somebody. I just play my game and just wait. Sid has an injury and I want to help my team win of course. Again like, nothing crazy news. I’m just waiting. I think my agent tells me, like, we wait until the end of the season.”

Geno is 39 years old and is one of the most important players in the history of the Pens, winning three Stanley Cups. It is very difficult to envision him in any jersey other than Pittsburgh’s and not retiring alongside Sidney Crosby.

