NY Rangers could trade Vincent Trocheck to Carolina Hurricanes before NHL deadline, but there’s a key obstacle

The Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as one of the teams linked to Vincent Trocheck as the NHL trade deadline approaches, particularly as the New York Rangers continue to explore the market for the veteran.

League rumors have connected several teams to Trocheck, including the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings, but Carolina could stand out as a particularly logical destination. The Hurricanes also appear to meet two of the conditions Trocheck has reportedly mentioned in trade discussions: avoiding a move to the West Coast and joining a competitive team.

According to a report from Frank Seravalli, the Hurricanes’ interest comes with an important caveat. “Carolina, they are interested but only at a certain price point.” That detail could prove crucial as the trade market develops, since the Rangers are believed to be setting a relatively high asking price for their star. Still, if the cost becomes more reasonable, the Canes could see him as a valuable addition to a roster already viewed as a Stanley Cup contender.

Will the Carolina Hurricanes trade for Vincent Trocheck?

The Carolina Hurricanes could make a trade for Vincent Trocheck, but that potential price tag may ultimately become the biggest obstacle to a deal. While they check several boxes for the player, negotiations could become complicated if the New York Rangers maintain a steep return for Trocheck.

Can the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup this year?

The Carolina Hurricanes can win the Stanley Cup this year as they are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference with 84 points. However, if they manage to reach the final, Trocheck could be a key addition to compete against contenders in the West like the Avalanche, the Dallas Stars or the Minnesota Wild.

