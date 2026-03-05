NY Rangers will not trade Vincent Trocheck to Stanley Cup contender yet as NHL deadline approaches

The New York Rangers want to move Vincent Trocheck as the NHL trade deadline approaches, and the Minnesota Wild appear to be among the teams actively pursuing a deal. At the moment, it seems inevitable that Mike Sullivan will lose his star.

According to a report from David Pagnotta, discussions between the two teams may already be underway, but the NY Rangers are not convinced yet. “As mentioned earlier this evening, sources say the Minnesota Wild have presented the New York Rangers with a trade offer for Vincent Trocheck. No decision yet, as the Rangers are exploring additional options. Wild also keeping options open.”

With the deadline quickly approaching, the Rangers could continue weighing that proposal while also listening to other potential offers. If multiple teams remain involved in the race for Trocheck, including other Stanley Cup contenders, New York may attempt to leverage that interest to secure the best possible return before making a final decision.

Will the NY Rangers trade Vincent Trocheck before NHL deadline?

The New York Rangers intend to trade Vincent Trocheck before the NHL deadline, but the big problem right now is that many teams do not want to make the move because of the player’s potentially high price in a trade.

Will the Minnesota Wild trade for Vincent Trocheck?

Yes. The Minnesota Wild are seriously interested in a blockbuster trade for Vincent Trocheck, as they have already presented a formal offer to the New York Rangers. Although the NY Rangers are hesitant, the passing hours could pressure them to accept what the Wild have sent them.

