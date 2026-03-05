Trending topics:
NHL

Red Wings linked to Flyers defenseman ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Detroit Red Wings are exploring defensive options ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with a Philadelphia Flyers blueliner reportedly emerging as a potential target.

By Alexander Rosquez

Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings attends the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Detroit Red Wings are approaching the NHL trade deadline with significant flexibility and clear motivation to strengthen their roster. With the team still firmly in the playoff race, general manager Steve Yzerman has reportedly been actively exploring ways to reinforce the defensive unit for head coach Todd McLellan.

Detroit currently holds more than $12 million in available cap space, positioning the franchise as one of the more aggressive potential buyers on the market. As several trades have already reshaped the league landscape, the Red Wings appear determined to evaluate every opportunity that could improve their blue line before the deadline arrives.

According to NHL insider Jeff Marek, Detroit has already checked in on a specific target. I know for sure that they’ve checked in on Ristolainen a few times, Marek reported, indicating the Red Wings have shown interest in Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Detroit seeking more physical presence on the blue line

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenseman is known for his physical style and willingness to block shots, traits that could help address areas where Detroit has struggled defensively this season. Ristolainen’s presence could particularly strengthen the penalty kill and add a tougher edge to the Red Wings’ defensive structure.

Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Flyers controls the puck. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Contract situation could complicate a potential deal

Sidney Crosby could lose historic Penguins teammate after Kyle Dubas drops cryptic message

Sidney Crosby could lose historic Penguins teammate after Kyle Dubas drops cryptic message

Unlike many players moved at the trade deadline, Ristolainen is not a short-term rental. The 31-year-old carries a $5.1 million cap hit that runs through the 2026–27 season, which could increase the cost of acquiring him in a trade.

However, Detroit’s strong collection of draft capital and available cap space could give Yzerman the flexibility needed to compete with other teams interested in the defenseman.

Alexander Rosquez
