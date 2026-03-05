Mike Sullivan warns NY Rangers with blunt statement about Vincent Trocheck and trade deadline rumors

It’s almost time. The New York Rangers—as is the rest of the NHL—are bracing for a trade deadline that could make or break their future. In that context, Mike Sullivan dropped a comment that will surely raise alarms inside the locker room. Vincent Trocheck is the favorite to leave the Broadway Blueshirts before Friday’s 3:00 PM ET deadline, but he may not be the only player walking out the door.

The Rangers have made it clear that anyone can be traded for the right price. Aside from a few players whose value and contracts make them virtually impossible to move, no one is guaranteed to remain in New York after Friday. In case Chris Drury’s second rendition of “The Letter” to Rangers fans didn’t set that in stone, head coach Sullivan has made sure to remind everyone of it. This only adds to the reports that the NY Rangers have already made their final decision on a Trocheck trade.

Asked about Trocheck’s availability ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden, Sullivan’s response didn’t provide a clear update, but it did leave the Rangers on their heels. Now, it’s truly a survival of the fittest in the concrete jungle. Only a few may make it out in one piece after the 2026 NHL trade deadline, which could be a carnage.

“Right now, everybody is a game-time decision,” Sullivan confessed, according to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic. Not so indirectly, Sullivan revealed every player could be in play for a trade before the deadline and thus the lineup for Thursday’s matchup is far from decided.

Vincent Trocheck at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Crucial hours for NY Rangers, Trocheck, and company

The rumor mill around Trocheck’s future is running wild. Some believe the Rangers have received the Minnesota Wild’s final offer for Trocheck, and thus could be waiting for a superior package to arrive at The Big Apple.

Though there is no shortage of potential destinations for Trocheck, reports suggest teams are low-balling New York. Contrary to past seasons, the trade deadline has emerged as a buyer’s market in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, allowing teams to keep prices relatively low. However, as the frenzy begins and the clock ticks down on contenders, the scale may flip entirely, sending prices through the roof.

Make no mistake, the Rangers can afford to keep Trocheck if a suitable offer doesn’t present itself. It’s not like he will become an unrestricted free agency during the summer. Vincent Trocheck’s contract with the New York Rangers has three full seasons left at $5.625 million per year. It may not be ideal, but it’s also far from an anchor-like contract for the Blueshirts.