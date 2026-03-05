NY Mets’ Bo Bichette reveals what he anticipates from Phillies fans in visit to Philadelphia

Expectations are sky-high for Bo Bichette and the New York Mets as the 2026 season approaches. With the two-time All-Star already tallying his first hits in a Mets uniform, the media has wasted no time pressing him on the challenges ahead, specifically his first looming trip to face the rival Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Appearing on Foul Territory Wednesday, Bichette was candid about the reception he anticipates from the Philadelphia faithful. “If I know Philly fans, it’s probably not going to be the best,” Bichette said with a smile. “I’ve never been booed by an opposing crowd like that… but I’m looking forward to it.“

The hostility in Philadelphia is well-earned. Bichette was the crown jewel of the Phillies’ offseason plans, with reports indicating he was on the doorstep of a seven-year, $200 million deal to join the reigning NL East champions. However, the Mets executed a late-inning steal, pivoting from a pursuit of Kyle Tucker to lure Bichette to Queens with a high-AAV, short-term contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While industry insiders initially viewed his move to Philadelphia as a formality, Steve Cohen and the Mets ultimately won the sweepstakes with a three-year, $126 million deal featuring multiple player opt-outs. That “last-second swoop” is exactly why Bichette expects a frosty welcome when the Mets make their first trip to Philly on June 18.

Bo Bichette #19 of the Mets looks on during spring training.

Advertisement

Bichette embraces the move to third base

Beyond the divisional rivalry, Bichette is focused on his defensive transition. With Francisco Lindor entrenched at shortstop, Bichette has shared his thoughts about the move to third base, a responsibility he hasn’t taken lightly during Grapefruit League play.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets teammate of Juan Soto reveals surprising decision, earning great comments from fans

At $42 million annually, the Mets are betting that his elite bat-to-ball skills will more than compensate for the learning curve at a brand-new position. But, everything will be defined once he step up on the field during the regular season.

Advertisement

Bichette’s spring training stats

While it is early in the spring, the Mets’ coaching staff is closely monitoring Bichette’s timing at the plate and his range at the hot corner. He has been a fixture at the top of the order, typically slotted in the three-hole behind Lindor and Juan Soto.

Here are Bichette’s spring training statistics so far:

At-Bats (AB): 9

9 Batting Average (AVG): .222

.222 Home Runs (HR): 0

0 Runs Batted In (RBI): 1

1 On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .533

.533 Position: 3B

Advertisement

Advertisement