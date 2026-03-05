Phillies manager Rob Thomson breaks silence on Johan Rojas’ looming 80-game ban

The Philadelphia Phillies received a significant blow this week as Major League Baseball handed outfielder Johan Rojas an 80-game suspension for a violation of the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. With Opening Day rapidly approaching, manager Rob Thomson addressed the fallout, breaking his silence on Rojas’ current standing with the club.

“I haven’t heard anything regarding an appeal; we’re in the dark on that possibility right now,” a somber Thomson told reporters. “MLB hasn’t provided any further updates to us directly.” Thomson’s serious tone underscored his frustration, as he appeared visibly displeased with the distractions surrounding the young outfielder’s status.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Rojas is expected to appeal the ruling. The 25-year-old reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance during the offseason, a first-time offense that triggers an automatic 80-game ban. If the suspension is upheld, Rojas would not only miss nearly half the 2026 season but would also be ineligible for any potential postseason play.

The discipline has already carried international consequences. Rojas was forced to withdraw from the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster, with the team officially tapping veteran Junior Lake as his replacement. The “personal reasons” originally cited for his absence have now been replaced by the looming shadow of the PED investigation.

Johan Rojas #23 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait.

Rojas remains active in camp amid pending appeal

Despite the looming ban, Rojas has continued to participate in Spring Training drills in Clearwater. Under MLB’s collective bargaining agreement, a player may remain active while an appeal is pending. However, the lack of clarity from the league office has left a cloud over the Phillies’ clubhouse as they finalize their roster for the 2026 campaign.

Internal expectations suggest that once the suspension is officially triggered, the Phillies will look toward top prospect Justin Crawford to fill the void in center field. Crawford, who has turned heads this spring with his elite speed and defensive range, was already viewed as a strong candidate to win the job outright before the Rojas news broke.

As the Phillies prepare for their Opening Day clash against the Texas Rangers on March 26, Thomson faces a looming roster crunch. With the high probability that Rojas will be unavailable for the season opener and beyond, the manager appears ready to hand the keys to Crawford.

