Red Wings reportedly see no realistic path to landing any target on Dylan Larkin’s wish list

As trade rumors swirl around Dylan Larkin's potential exit from Detroit, new reports indicate the Red Wings are struggling to find a landing spot that matches his reported wish list.

A decision from Dylan Larkin regarding his future is expected, though no firm timeline has been set. Amid swirling trade rumors linking him to the Minnesota Wild as a top destination, a new report highlights the difficult impasse the Detroit Red Wings are currently facing.

Essentially, Detroit‘s stance is that among the 10 teams on Larkin’s approved trade list, there simply isn’t a viable deal to be made—they don’t see a realistic path forward with any of those clubs, according to The Athletic‘s Chris Johnston on his podcast.

While rumors suggested the Red Wings asked Larkin for flexibility regarding his trade list, this latest update underscores that there is no clear avenue to move him outside his preferred destinations.

Advertisement

With the Boston Bruins reportedly omitted from that list, Larkin’s future remains in limbo, especially as he has already missed seven NHL games since receiving a suspension in late October.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on.

Reported factors complicating a Larkin trade

Larkin’s limited list of approved destinations—combined with his reported preference for a US-based franchise—blocks stronger trade packages from aggressive outside suitors like Boston and Montreal, severely capping Detroit’s leverage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, approved suitors are unwilling to part with Detroit’s top trade targets—such as Washington’s Protas brothers or Utah’s Tij Iginla and Caleb Desnoyers—while cap-strapped contenders like Florida and Vegas cannot easily absorb his $8.7 million cap hit.

Following Larkin’s late-October leave and unpaid suspension, Detroit faces mounting pressure to resolve the standoff without selling low, leaving negotiations deadlocked between teams Larkin will accept and clubs willing to meet the Red Wings’ steep asking price.

Key takeaways

Chris Johnston reported the Detroit Red Wings see no viable deal on Dylan Larkin’s trade list.

see no viable deal on Dylan Larkin’s trade list. Dylan Larkin has already missed seven NHL games following an unpaid suspension in late October.

following an unpaid suspension in late October. Reportedly approved suitors refuse to trade top targets like Washington’s Protas brothers or Utah’s Tij Iginla.

Advertisement