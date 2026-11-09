Todd McLellan addresses Red Wings’ captaincy vacancy amid Dylan Larkin’s potential departure

Since Dylan Larkin's suspension, Todd McLellan has yet to officially name a captain for the Detroit Red Wings.

The delay surrounding Dylan Larkin‘s departure from the Detroit Red Wings has caused frustration for the player, who is looking for a fresh start so he can return to the ice as soon as possible. Since Larkin was sidelined by the franchise, Todd McLellan has yet to officially appoint a new captain for the team, although the head coach does not appear to be concerned about the situation.

“It doesn’t give us a leadership void,” McLellan said according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “It opens the door for many others to step up.” Some names, given their status, could eventually lead the team as key figures.

The Red Wings are still struggling to find their footing in the Atlantic Division, and having a guiding presence on the ice could help steer the team in the right direction. However, with Larkin seemingly one foot out the door, a new name will most likely wear the C on his chest.

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Candidates to become the next captain in Detroit

Following the decision to strip Dylan Larkin of the captaincy, the Red Wings are looking at a new leadership core, with Moritz Seider clearly leading the pack as the odds-on favorite to take the “C”. The 25-year-old German blueliner is already the undisputed anchor of Detroit’s defense, locked into a long-term deal, and embodies the exact work ethic and accountability the franchise wants to build around.

Moritz Seider #53 of the Detroit Red Wings in action.

Lucas Raymond is another top candidate right behind him, offering long-term stability and growing poise as one of the team’s primary offensive focal points. Meanwhile, Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat—both currently wearing alternate captain letters—stand out as the primary veteran options if the front office decides to go with an experienced bridge before handing full control to the younger stars.

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Larkin’s tenure as captain

Dylan Larkin officially served as the 37th captain of the Detroit Red Wings from January 13, 2021, until September 11, 2026. Taking over the “C” during a tough rebuilding phase as the first local Metro Detroit native to wear it, he carried the leadership load through over five full seasons of transition.

However, after requesting a trade during the 2026 offseason, the team officially stripped him of the captaincy right before training camp in September 2026, bringing his five-and-a-half-year tenure as Detroit’s team leader to an end.

Key takeaways

Todd McLellan has yet to officially appoint a new Detroit Red Wings captain.

a new Detroit Red Wings captain. Moritz Seider is the odds-on favorite to become the Detroit Red Wings’ next captain.

to become the Detroit Red Wings’ next captain. Dylan Larkin served as the 37th captain of the Detroit Red Wings from 2021 to 2026.