Is Czechia eliminated from 2026 Winter Olympics hockey after loss against Team Canada and Sidney Crosby in quarterfinals?

Czechia has been eliminated from the 2026 Winter Olympics after a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to Canada in the quarterfinals. In a tightly contested battle, Czechia pushed one of the tournament favorites to the brink before falling in sudden-death overtime.

Because the quarterfinal round is single elimination, the defeat ends Czechia’s medal hopes immediately. Despite a resilient performance and timely scoring, the team could not find the decisive play in overtime, bringing a great Olympic campaign to an abrupt and emotional conclusion.

The game’s intensity was heightened by the injury to Sidney Crosby, which shifted momentum and added drama to an already tense matchup. Czechia’s effort proved the team can compete with the world’s best, but the narrow overtime loss ultimately brings the 2026 Olympic journey to an end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens next in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey?

2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament now shifts to the semifinal stage, with Canada and Slovakia already securing their places among the final four. Both teams advanced through high-pressure quarterfinal matchups and now sit one win away from competing for Olympic gold.

The remaining semifinal spots will be determined by the winners of Finland vs. Switzerland and United States vs. Sweden. Each matchup features elite international talent and contrasting styles, setting the stage for two decisive battles that will complete the semifinal bracket.

Advertisement

Following the quarterfinals, the tournament uses a reseeding format, meaning the highest remaining seed faces the lowest remaining seed in the semifinals. This structure also keeps open the possibility of a highly anticipated Canada–United States showdown, which could only occur in the gold medal game rather than before the final.

Advertisement