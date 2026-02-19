Connor McDavid teammate sends message to Sidney Crosby after injury at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby’s uncertain status has cast a shadow over Connor McDavid and Team Canada’s push for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but inside the locker room, his influence remains unmistakable. The veteran captain suffered a lower-body injury during the quarterfinal win over Czechia after a heavy collision, leaving teammates and fans awaiting clarity.

Ahead of the semifinal against Finland, Drew Doughty emphasized that Crosby’s impact extends far beyond his on-ice production. His preparation, leadership, and example have shaped generations of players, and his presence continues to define the identity of Canada even while his status remains unclear.

“I don’t even know what words to use. I mean, he’s the guy that showed all the young guys, young players growing up, what it means to be Canadian. What it means to be a Canadian hockey player. Getting to play with him, I even feel that being a teammate of his. So that just shows you how special it is.”

Connor McDavid could take over for Sidney Crosby as captain in 2026 Winter Olympics

If Sidney Crosby is unable to dress, Connor McDavid is the most logical candidate to assume the captaincy for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. As one of the sport’s premier leaders and a central figure in the locker room, McDavid already carries significant influence on and off the ice. While head coach Jon Cooper has announced a key decision on the matter, international tournament protocol would require a new captain if Crosby cannot play, and McDavid’s leadership pedigree makes him the natural choice to wear the ‘C’ in his absence.

Sidney Crosby’s status for Team Canada vs Finland semifinal

Head coach Jon Cooper has maintained a cautious, day-to-day approach, stressing that no player will be placed at risk. At the same time, he has made clear that if Crosby is medically cleared, he will play. A reflection of both the stakes and the captain’s competitive drive.

Reports indicate Crosby is pushing to return, though his availability against Finland remains uncertain. Canada has prepared contingency plans, including potential lineup adjustments, but the team continues to operate with the belief that its leader could still rejoin the lineup. Sidney Crosby is not out of the 2026 Winter Olympics.