Connor McDavid and Team Canada receive key Sidney Crosby injury update at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby’s status has taken another uncertain turn following the injury he suffered in the quarterfinal matchup against Czechia. The Team Canada captain continues to undergo evaluation in Milan after leaving the game with a lower-body issue, and the medical staff remains cautious as the team prepares for the semifinal clash with Finland.

Insider Josh Yohe reported an update that aligns with head coach Jon Cooper’s cautious tone: “Very much in line with what Jon Cooper said today, a source of mine says it’s ‘iffy’ that Crosby will play tomorrow or Sunday but that he very much desires to play.” The wording underscores both the uncertainty surrounding his availability and Crosby’s determination to return if medically cleared.

Canada has managed to stay afloat despite the setback, but Crosby’s leadership and two-way presence remain difficult to replace in high-pressure play at the 2026 Winter Olympics. With the semifinal looming, every development in his recovery timeline is being closely monitored by teammates, coaches, and fans.

Will Sidney Crosby play for Canada vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal?

At this stage, Sidney Crosby has not been officially ruled out, but the expectation surrounding his participation remains cautious. Team Canada continues to evaluate his mobility and response to treatment before making any final determination ahead of puck drop.

According to Ryan Rishaug, this is another update on the situation. “Sounds like Crosby may go for a quick skate tomorrow morning to see where things are at but is unlikely to play against Finland. If he can’t, Suzuki likely to slide into his spot as he did in the quarterfinals.” That contingency plan reflects how Canada adapted after Crosby exited the previous game.

Even if he cannot dress for the semifinal, the possibility of a return later in the tournament remains open. For now, the focus is on recovery, careful assessment, and ensuring that the legend of the Pittsburgh Penguins is not placed at further risk during one of the most demanding stretches of international hockey.

