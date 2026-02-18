2026 Winter Olympics hockey: Has Sidney Crosby ever won a gold medal with Team Canada?

Sidney Crosby is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of his generation, and his impact has extended beyond the NHL to the international stage. Representing Canada, Crosby has played a central role in his country’s success at the Winter Olympics, delivering memorable performances in high-pressure moments.

Crosby has won two Olympic gold medals during his amazing career. The first came at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he scored the historic overtime ‘Golden Goal’ against United States in the final, securing a 3-2 victory for Canada. The goal instantly became one of the most iconic moments in hockey history and cemented Crosby’s legacy. A marquee episode for Sid the Kid.

The legend of the Pittsburgh Penguins captured his second gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, serving as team captain and leading Canada to a dominant, undefeated run through the tournament. Canada allowed only three goals throughout the competition, and Crosby scored in the gold medal game against Sweden.

Sidney Crosby’s quest for gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics

At 38 years old, Sidney Crosby is trying to win his third gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina. Team Canada is the favorite, with stars like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

Team Canada vs Czechia: Sidney Crosby’s injury update in 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby left the quarterfinal game between Team Canada and Czechia after a hard collision with Martin Necas and Radio Gudas in the second period. At the moment, the score is 2-2 after the second period. Crosby has not returned.

