Winter Olympics

Will Sidney Crosby return to play for Team Canada vs Czechia in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey quarterfinals after injury?

Concern gripped Team Canada after Sidney Crosby was ruled out for the remainder of the quarterfinal against Czechia following a heavy collision. With their captain sidelined at a critical moment, Canada must fight to keep its gold-medal hopes alive.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby with Team Canada during 2026 Winter Olympics
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby with Team Canada during 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby left the quarterfinal matchup between Team Canada and Czechia in the second period after a heavy collision with Radko Gudas and Martin Necas, creating immediate concern for Canada during a tightly contested game at the 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinals. The veteran captain skated off in visible discomfort, and the arena atmosphere shifted as teammates and fans awaited an update on his condition.

Team Canada later confirmed that Crosby will not return to the quarterfinal against Czechia. His absence is a significant blow both emotionally and tactically, as Crosby’s leadership is crucial Canada’s success.

With the game hanging in the balance, Canada must regroup quickly and rely on a deep roster to compensate for the loss of its captain. They have starse like Connor McDavid and Nathan McKinnon. Beyond the immediate result, attention now turns to Crosby’s health and whether the injury could impact Canada’s pursuit of gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Is Sidney Crosby out in Canada vs Czechia?

Yes. Sidney Crosby is officially out of the quarterfinals’ game between Canada and Czechia. His status is uncertain for the rest of the tournament and also depends on the result vs Czechia.

