Why isn’t Connor Hellebuyck playing for NJ Devils vs Jets today, November 10?

Connor Hellebuyck was expected to face his former team as the New Jersey Devils visit the Winnipeg Jets on November 10, but his absence raises questions about the goaltender’s status and the reason behind the decision.

Connor Hellebuyck will not play for the New Jersey Devils against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, as the organization has decided to rest him despite his desire to take the ice in his return to Winnipeg.

General manager Sunny Mehta confirmed the decision, with Jake Allen expected to start in goal at Canada Life Centre. The move is not related to a new injury, but rather to workload management and the team’s assessment of its best chance to win.

The decision comes after he made 23 saves in Sunday’s 4-0 shutout victory over the Maple Leafs, his third start in six nights. Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained that the goaltender is still building his conditioning after missing training camp and the preseason.

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What happened between Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets?

Connor Hellebuyck requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets during the offseason, bringing an end to his 11-season run with the franchise.

The three-time Vezina Trophy winner revealed before the start of the 2026-27 season that he wanted to leave Winnipeg, despite having five years remaining on the seven-year, $59.5 million contract he signed in October 2023.

Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils (Source: Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

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The situation escalated when he did not report to training camp and the Jets suspended him on September 16. Winnipeg eventually traded him to the New Jersey Devils on October 23, the day his suspension was scheduled to end.

In return, the Jets received forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad, the rights to draft pick Alexander Command, a 2029 second-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection.

The move closed a significant chapter for Winnipeg: Hellebuyck had spent 11 seasons with the organization, setting franchise records for wins, games played and shutouts.

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The reasons behind his request remained a subject of speculation until he began addressing the situation publicly. On November 4, he cited his family as a major factor in what he described as a difficult decision.

He has also emphasized that he values the relationships he built in Winnipeg and the memories from his time with the team, even though the departure did not end smoothly.

He was expected to discuss the trade request in more detail during his return to Winnipeg on November 10. Although he will not play against his former team that night, the Devils arranged a media availability after the morning skate.

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When will Connor Hellebuyck play again for the Devils?

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to return to the New Jersey Devils’ lineup on Thursday, November 12, against the Washington Capitals. He had started three games in six nights, including a 23-save shutout in New Jersey’s 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 8.

Starting in Winnipeg would have meant four appearances in eight nights, a demanding stretch for a goaltender who joined the Devils without participating in training camp or preseason games. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the team was still monitoring his conditioning as he adjusted to the season.

New Jersey also has another game against Washington scheduled for Saturday, November 14, in the District of Columbia. Keefe explained that the organization wanted Hellebuyck ready for both contests, making the Winnipeg game the logical opportunity to give him a night off.

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Key takeaways