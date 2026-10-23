NHL report: Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils are closing in on Connor Hellebuyck trade

The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils are closing in on a massive trade for Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, with top insiders Emily Kaplan and Elliotte Friedman confirming talks have rapidly progressed.

The Winnipeg Jets could trade Connor Hellebuyck soon. Following a tumultuous stretch filled with trade requests, contract holdouts, and team suspensions, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner appears on the verge of landing with a premier Eastern Conference contender. According to reports from top NHL insiders Emily Kaplan and Elliotte Friedman, the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets are actively finalizing details on a blockbuster deal.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan broke down the sudden momentum shift between both front offices as negotiations escalated. “The New Jersey Devils are closing in on a deal for Connor Hellebuyck, per sources. As of this weekend, Winnipeg felt it had terrible offers for the goalie but things seemed to have progressed last night. Believe Jets have been focused on scorers in return.”

Moments later, insider Elliotte Friedman backed up Kaplan’s update, indicating a resolution is nearly complete. “Sources: New Jersey and Winnipeg are working on a Connor Hellebuyck deal. We will see what develops.” With both top-tier insiders pointing toward the same finish line, an official announcement could materialize imminently.

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Will Jets trade Connor Hellebuyck?

It’s close. The Jets will trade Connor Hellebuyck and the Devils seem to be the destination. The veteran’s fractured relationship with Winnipeg has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the NHL.

After making his public trade request during the offseason, the 33-year-old Michigan native held out during training camp and subsequently faced team discipline and suspension. Hellebuyck has consistently voiced a desire to play in an American market with a legitimate Stanley Cup window, making Winnipeg’s lingering re-tool a non-starter for his long-term ambitions.

The tension reached a boiling point in recent weeks, with Winnipeg allowing Hellebuyck to stay away from the team while continuing to scout potential trade partners. By targeting New Jersey, Hellebuyck aligns himself with a talent-stacked roster seeking elite goaltending stability to push them into true championship favorite status.

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What the Jets are seeking in a trade with Devils?

Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff’s stance throughout negotiations has been firm: trading a generational goaltender requires an elite return, specifically immediate scoring depth.

Winnipeg’s front office has prioritized high-end goal scorers and proven top-six wingers to offset the void left by off-season departures. The Devils boast a rich pool of talented young forwards and draft capital, giving GM Tom Fitzgerald the exact leverage needed to meet Winnipeg’s price tag.

Landing Hellebuyck provides New Jersey with an elite, game-changing presence in net, transforming their defensive core into a formidable force in the Eastern Conference. If the final trade details are processed, Hellebuyck’s arrival in New Jersey instantly reshapes the NHL’s playoff picture.

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Key takeaways