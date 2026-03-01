LA Kings fire Jim Hiller and reportedly make bold decision on his replacement

The Los Angeles Kings have parted ways with Jim Hiller, per Elliott Friedman of Sportsnet. The team is fifth on the Pacific Division on the Western Conference and that has prompted a change.

Frank Seravalli also reported that DJ Smith will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. In fact, he reported that the Kings don’t have any plans to go into a search in-season. Matt Greene will also go to the bench as an assistant coach.

This is a developing story…