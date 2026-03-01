Trending topics:
NHL

LA Kings fire Jim Hiller and reportedly make bold decision on his replacement

The Los Angeles Kings have taken action as Jim Hiller won't keep his job as head coach of the team.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Jim Hiller of the Los Angeles Kings
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesHead coach Jim Hiller of the Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have parted ways with Jim Hiller, per Elliott Friedman of Sportsnet. The team is fifth on the Pacific Division on the Western Conference and that has prompted a change.

Frank Seravalli also reported that DJ Smith will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. In fact, he reported that the Kings don’t have any plans to go into a search in-season. Matt Greene will also go to the bench as an assistant coach.

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Espanyol’s El Hilali activates antiracism protocol in LaLiga after alleged insult from Elche’s Rafa Mir
Soccer

Espanyol’s El Hilali activates antiracism protocol in LaLiga after alleged insult from Elche’s Rafa Mir

Is the 2026 Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Spain being suspended? FIFA’s reported stance
Soccer

Is the 2026 Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Spain being suspended? FIFA’s reported stance

Auston Matthews just had enough of Toronto Maple Leafs after loss to Ottawa Senators
NHL

Auston Matthews just had enough of Toronto Maple Leafs after loss to Ottawa Senators

Jeremiyah Love reveals which team nearly landed him before signing with Notre Dame
College Football

Jeremiyah Love reveals which team nearly landed him before signing with Notre Dame

Better Collective Logo