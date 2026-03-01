Connor McDavid breaks silence after loss with Canada against Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics final

Connor McDavid finally returned to social media after the 2026 Winter Olympics. Canada lost the final to Team USA in overtime, and McDavid has surprisingly received a lot of criticism for not being able to deliver again in a clutch moment.

Despite the bitter disappointment of losing the chance to win a gold medal for his country, the star thanked all the fans for their great support. “My first Olympics in Milan was a special experience. Thank you, Canada, for your incredible support throughout this ride.”

In the final, Team Canada did not have Sidney Crosby after the captain suffered a lower body injury in the quarterfinals against Czechia. Although Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mitch Marner led a remarkable dominance over Team USA, they were unable to convert their scoring chances.

Has Connor McDavid won a gold medal at the Olympics with Canada?

No. Connor McDavid has not won a gold medal at the Olympics with Team Canada. In fact, the 2026 edition was his first experience in this international tournament, as NHL players had only just been given permission to participate again.

After returning with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL, McDavid admitted it is a very tough loss to process, but he gave full credit to Team USA, especially goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

“I thought we played well. I thought we did enough to win. Their goalie made some big saves. I thought we also missed some chances. It’s disappointing. No way to sugar coat it. It sucks, but, overall, the experience was good. It was a great group of guys to be around honestly. It was a special group to be a part of. We’ll have those memories for a lifetime.”

