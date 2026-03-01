Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets star Juan Soto issues strong warning to the rest of MLB ahead of the 2026 season

Carlos Mendoza will have Juan Soto as one of his primary weapons for the New York Mets heading into the 2026 MLB season.

By Matías Persuh

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets.
A new MLB season is right around the corner, and the New York Mets are determined to be one of the teams to beat. The aggressive moves made during the offseason to bolster Carlos Mendoza’s roster are a clear indication that Juan Soto and the rest of the clubhouse are aiming to put themselves firmly in the title conversation.

As preparations continue for the upcoming Opening Day, the experienced Dominican outfielder took time to speak with the media, making it clear what the goal is in Queens.

“Another World Series. Why not? That’s the main goal since day one when I signed here, to win a World Series. We’re going to give it all to win it,” Soto firmly stated via SNY.

While loading up a roster with star talent is never a guarantee of success, the reality is that the New York Mets have arguably strengthened their squad as smartly as any team in baseball. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to see them emerge as legitimate contenders.

Juan Soto

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets.

NY Mets championships in franchise history

Having secured World Series titles in 1969 and 1986, the New York Mets enter the 2026 season with a relentless drive to end their forty-year championship drought. Following a monumental free-agent signing, the roster is now headlined by generational superstar Juan Soto, whose elite plate discipline and championship pedigree have transformed the lineup into a powerhouse.

Flanked by established stars like Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien, and supported by a rotation led by Freddy Peralta, the “Amazin’s” are no longer just contenders—they are the team to beat.

With an aggressive front office and a roster brimming with talent, the Mets are fully committed to bringing a third World Series trophy back to Queens this October.

