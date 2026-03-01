NY Mets’ decision to trade Brandon Nimmo may have been driven by another key factor

The New York Mets are just about ready to begin the 2026 season, but details are still emerging about Brandon Nimmo’s departure, and he wasn’t just any player on the roster. This time, new information has surfaced suggesting he tended to speak at length during team meetings.

It was Joel Sherman, in an article for The New York Post, who revealed several things that Nimmo himself admitted were true. Among them was one detail that caught the attention of Mets fans: the former Met often made sure his opinions were strong in meetings and sometimes went on longer than necessary, causing them to drag on.

“Additionally, Nimmo tended to always make sure his voice was heard at meetings and could go on for a while, and it was felt at times that it was all too much. To which, Nimmo said, ‘I did talk a lot at meetings. Maybe that was part of it, too. I heard that,’” Sherman wrote.

Nimmo was somewhat distant from his teammates

It wasn’t just the lengthy speeches in meetings. Nimmo also had a routine that set him apart from some of his teammates. While others would take batting practice at home, he rarely did, believing it disrupted his pregame rhythm. Instead, he preferred to hit closer to game time, shortly before first pitch, a routine that created some distance between him and the rest of the clubhouse.

“As for more minor nuisances that gained criticism toward Nimmo, he did agree those were possibly problems. For example, as part of the program that has allowed him to play so many games the past four years, Nimmo hardly ever takes batting practice at home, feeling it is detrimental to warm up for that (the home team always hits first), then cool down and then heat up again for the game.

So Nimmo often waits until close to the game, gets into uniform, warms up and goes to play, and that apartness from the club disturbed some. ‘I do think that that part of things had a little bit to do with [the trade],’ Nimmo said.”

At the very least, Nimmo was candid with Sherman and didn’t shy away from any of the writer’s questions. The situation continues to spark conversation about his surprising exit from the club. Mark C. Healey of The Rockaway Wave wrote on X (@markchealey) in response to the report on Nimmo: “He was my favorite player. But enough already.”