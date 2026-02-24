Artemi Panarin makes sincere confession on facing Mike Sullivan, NY Rangers after trade to Kings

While the entire NHL placed its attention on the 2026 Winter Olympics, Artemi Panarin geared up to make a lasting first impression with the Los Angeles Kings. However, he couldn’t embark on his new challenge without bidding farewell to Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers first.

That he did. Panarin has now issued a sincere statement for Sullivan and the Rangers. Among many things, “The Breadman” voiced a strong confession on his emotions as he is set to return to New York City shortly after transitioning to Los Angeles.

“I’m a little nervous to think about coming back [to New York] in March, but I’m looking forward and can’t wait to see you all,” Panarin admitted in his message for the Rangers, per NHL.com insider Kevin Weekes.

Panarin returns to NYC to face Rangers

The Los Angeles Kings will visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 16th. It will be the fifth game on a five-game road trip for the Kings, which will include a visit to the Columbus Blue Jackets—whom Panarin played before signing with the Blueshirts as an unrestricted free agent. Seven years later, Panarin’s time in Manhattan was up, but he is showing no regrets.

Head coach Mike Sullivan of the Rangers arrives for the game.

“Seven years ago I chose New York with my heart and I didn’t choose wrong,” Panarin stated in his text message to Weekes. “New York you will be always be in my heart! Thank you for letting me play for this legendary team at MSG and live in this amazing city.”

Panarin’s stats

As the 2025–26 NHL season resumes, Panarin will return to action for the first time since Jan. 26. Hoping to re-ignite his red-hot form, Panarin had served as a healthy scratch for the Rangers in their final four outings before the Olympic break. Now in a new environment, he hopes to pick up where he left off.

So far, Panarin has registered 19 goals and 38 assists for a grand total of 57 points in 52 games. Despite his missed games, Panarin still leads the Rangers in points. As he joins the Kings, his 57-point total is also the highest of any player on the squad.

