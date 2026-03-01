Is the 2026 Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Spain being suspended? FIFA’s reported stance

The Finalissima has become a prestigious trophy that every national team wants to claim. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is set to face a Spain side spearheaded by Lamine Yamal; however, with FIFA yet to make a final decision, the matchup remains uncertain.

The 2026 edition was scheduled to take place on March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Recent news putting the country in the spotlight has created significant uncertainty over a potential suspension of the event.

Argentine journalist Gaston Edul revealed via his X account that FIFA has yet to make a final decision regarding the Finalissima. The announcement, expected shortly, does not guarantee that either the date or the venue will remain unchanged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speculation about a potential suspension or a change of venue and date for the match arose after the Qatar Football Association issued a statement on X announcing the postponement of all championships, competitions, and matches effective immediately until further notice.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the Finalissima trophy.

Advertisement

The journalist also added that the final decision will be made jointly. FIFA, as the leading authority, along with UEFA and CONMEBOL, will work alongside the government of Qatar to determine the next steps.

Advertisement

Postponing the match could benefit injured players

see also Argentina’s Lionel Messi reportedly shows enthusiasm with physical preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup

While there is still no certainty regarding what will happen with the 2026 Finalissima, a potential change in the match date could benefit Lionel Messi, who currently has key teammates dealing with injuries for Argentina.

Advertisement

Lautaro Martinez, who recently picked up an injury during Champions League play, is expected back in mid-March, meaning a postponement of the final could give him additional time to regain full match fitness.

The experienced defender Lisandro Martinez is another key piece Lionel Scaloni hopes to have available as Argentina prepares to face none other than Lamine Yamal and his teammates.

Advertisement