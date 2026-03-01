Espanyol’s El Hilali activates antiracism protocol in LaLiga after alleged insult from Elche’s Rafa Mir

During the LaLiga matchup between Espanyol and Elche, a significant incident unfolded in the 78th minute when Omar El Hilali invoked the anti-racism protocol following an alleged slur directed at him by Elche’s Rafa Mir. Mir, who scored Elche’s equalizer in the 2-2 draw, found himself embroiled in controversy.

In a post-match report submitted by referee Iosu Galech Apezteguia, El Hilali claimed that Mir had made racial comments towards him. According to Apezteguia, the remarks reportedly involved Mir saying, “You came in a ‘patera’,” a derogatory reference aimed at Arabic individuals arriving in Spain via unauthorized means.

Although the referee noted he did not hear the exchange himself, El Hilali’s insistence led Apezteguia to activate the anti-racism protocol, resulting in a three-minute interruption to the match. This stoppage time was subsequently added to the end of the second half.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar controversy involving Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni. That situation concluded with disciplinary action against the Argentine player from UEFA and sparked widespread discourse on racism in soccer.

Potential consequences for Rafa Mir

If the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) substantiates the allegations against Mir and evidence surfaces supporting El Hilali’s case, the Elche forward could face severe repercussions under LaLiga’s regulations on discriminatory conduct.

Disciplinary Ban: Mir could receive a suspension ranging from 4 to 12 matches.

Club Sanction: Though Elche CF has yet to issue a formal statement, Mir’s disciplinary history at Valencia (2024) may prompt the club to impose an internal fine or temporary suspension.

Legal ramifications loom for Mir

In light of the incident involving Vinicius Jr. in 2023, where Atletico Madrid ultras targeted the Brazilian with racist remarks, the RFEF enacted the “Vinicius Law.” This framework could apply to cases like Mir’s.

The enhanced “Vinicius Law” allows for criminal charges and fines for hate speech in sports within Spanish legal courts. If El Hilali choose to file charges, Mir may face legal proceedings stemming from Sunday’s confrontation.

