Auston Matthews just had enough of Toronto Maple Leafs after loss to Ottawa Senators

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs suffered another tough setback, falling 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators. With the pressure mounting late in the season, Toronto once again failed to put together a complete performance, leaving fans frustrated and the locker room searching for answers. The loss adds to a growing sense of urgency as the playoff race tightens in the Eastern Conference.

After the game, Matthews did not hold back when assessing the team’s effort. “I thought we started better. I mean, just kind of lost it there. Just really disconnected throughout all three zones. Just bad. Just fairly embarrassing to be honest with you. We need to have more pride in our play no matter where we’re at and no matter what the situation is.”

Toronto’s situation is becoming increasingly precarious as the Leafs have lost three consecutive games after the 2026 Winter Olympics break and, overall, 11 of their last 15 matchups.

Can the Leafs make the NHL playoffs in 2026?

Following the defeat, the Leafs now sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with 63 points, a position that significantly complicates their hopes of qualifying for the NHL playoffs in the Eastern Conference. With every game becoming critical, the margin for error is rapidly disappearing.

Matthews addressed the mindset the group must adopt moving forward. “We just have to have more pride in our game. We didn’t have that tonight. It’s never fun to lose in this kind of fashion. It’s hard. It definitely wears on you, but we just have to be better. There’s no hanging our heads. There’s no feeling sorry for ourselves. Everybody’s got to look in the mirror and be better.”

If the Maple Leafs hope to turn their season around, it will require more than words. With time running out, the response over the next stretch of games will ultimately determine whether they can salvage their playoff aspirations or face an early offseason. It’s going to be a massive uphill battle to achieve a comeback in the standings.

