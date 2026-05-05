Maple Leafs secure No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft Lottery: What happens with their first-rounders in ’27 and ’28?

It's pure jubilation in Hogtown as the Toronto Maple Leafs will select first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery. However, that means they will miss out on one of their first-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Boston Bruins’ Brandon Carlo, they sent Fraser Minten, a fourth-round pick in 2025, and a conditional first-rounder in 2026. That pick was top five protected. As the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery determined it, Toronto will select first overall in the upcoming Draft.

However, as the Buds retain their first-round pick in 2026, they will have to give up one of their first-rounders in 2027 and 2028 to the Bruins. Toronto’s first in 2027 will become unprotected.

Though giving up two first-rounders is far from an ideal scenario for the Maple Leafs, selecting first overall in 2026 makes up for it all. With reports suggesting the hiring of Mats Sunding and John Chayka pushes Auston Matthews further away, the news of the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft could change everything.

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The Flyers argued they would come away with the Maple Leafs’ 2027 first round pick (unprotected). However, the NHL has set the record straight, stating that pick will come down to what Toronto decides. It will decide whether to transfer its 2027 1st to Boston or its 1st in 2028.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs celebrates

Maple Leafs couldn’t have asked for better outcome

Still, that’s all talk about the future. All Maple Leafs fans care about is that their team just won the Draft Lottery. Although their odds dropped to 4.5% after the first two balls were drawn, the Buds pulled off an improbable comeback to secure the first overall pick.

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The winning combination was 7-2-11-12. Now, the Leafs will select first overall for the first time since drafting Auston Matthews in 2016. Exactly a decade later, the Buds get another shot at revamping their squad. Perhaps it’s just what Toronto needed to convince its captain to stay and truly become a Stanley Cup contender.

When is the 2026 NHL Draft?

The 2026 NHL Upper Deck Draft will take place June 26–27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. In the home of their despised cross-border rivals, the Maple Leafs may change the course of their franchise forever. How fitting.

The Maple Leafs are officially on the clock as they make up their minds. Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg—that is the question. On their first day on the job, Sundin and Chayka already hold the future of the organization in their hands.

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