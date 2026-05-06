Draymond Green reveals whether he would wear another NBA jersey besides the Warriors’

The Golden State Warriors are living through weeks, and potentially months, of uncertainty regarding the future of the franchise, especially because of possible departures involving key figures such as Draymond Green and Steve Kerr. However, the veteran made it clear whether or not he would wear another NBA franchise’s jersey besides the Warriors’.

According to Marc J. Spears, Green told Inside the NBA that he did not see himself in another uniform, but the franchise also had to feel the same way. What he made clear was that he wanted to stay and that if the Warriors were fair and wanted him, he would work fairly to remain with the organization.

It should be remembered that the star forward had the option to exercise his $27.6 million player option to stay in Golden State. If he declined his player option, Green would become an unrestricted free agent. The former Defensive Player of the Year had never hinted that he wanted to leave the Warriors. And if he stayed in the Bay Area, he would likely retire as a member of the Warriors.

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Green updated Kerr’s situation

Draymond Green previously said on his podcast that he believed Steve Kerr would not return as head coach. Green changed his tune on Wednesday. During the same appearance, Green said he now believed Kerr would be back.

Draymond Green #23 (R) of the Golden State Warriors reacts alongside head coach Steve Kerr.

“I think and hope he’s coming back,” Green said. “I don’t know more than anyone else in the world knows outside of what I do know is he wants to coach.” The Warriors’ brain trust and Kerr had reportedly met twice during the offseason. The fact that those meetings were taking place and there had not been reports of major friction suggested he would return.

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Green recognized Kerr’s impact on him

Green stood by his criticism that Kerr hindered his offensive game, but he also reiterated that Kerr had done a lot for him as a player and person. And with good reason, considering they spent an entire era together in the franchise and won four NBA championships.

“I think every basketball player in the world has some gripe that they wish their coach would have done,” Green said. “… But make no mistake about it, I also said all of the incredible things, how much of a better man he’s made me.”

Green was a much more feared offensive player during the 2015-16 season, when he averaged 14.0 points and shot 38.8% from three-point range. Since then, he rarely came close to those numbers again. It was impossible to determine who carried the most responsibility for that decline, but regardless, Stephen Curry, Green, and Kerr led the Warriors to four NBA championships thanks to their chemistry. That was what mattered most.