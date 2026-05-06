Connor Bedard, Blackhawks contract talks set to ramp up after NHL salary cap spike

Negotiations between Connor Bedard's camp and the Chicago Blackhawks could heat up after the NHL confirmed a salary cap increase ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The NHL has confirmed the salary cap and payroll range for the 2026-27 season. Though big news for every organization, the stakes are particularly high for the Chicago Blackhawks, as they have yet to reach an agreement with Connor Bedard on an extension.

Talks between Bedard and Chicago have been slow, with few updates as of late. However, things may be quietly simmering. With the NHL’s confirmation of the salary cap spike—which had already been reported and expected league-wide—it’s safe to assume extension negotiations are set to pick up pace.

“This is big for extension negotiations,” as stated by @NHLRumourReport on X. “Would not be surprised if we see some in the coming weeks now that the numbers are solidified.”

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New salary cap details

As reported by Elliotte Friedman, the NHL has announced that the salary cap floor has been set at $76.9 million. The midpoint has been adjusted to $90.4 million, with the salary cap ceiling spiking to $104 million. In the 2025–26 NHL season, the floor was $70.9 million, with a $95.5 million ceiling. Moreover, the league has announced that the maximum salary will now be $20.8 million.

Connor Bedard is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA).

Kirill Kaprizov signed the biggest contract in league history ($17 million average annual value) in his eight-year, $136 million deal, which will begin next season. Under his current contract, he is set to earn an annual salary of $19.1 million in 2026–27, per PuckPedia.

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Bedard’s contract projections

Bedard is expected to put pen to paper on a top-of-the-market contract, but all signs suggest he won’t demand a deal of that magnitude. Still, after playing through his three-year, $2.85 million entry-level contract, it’s time for him to earn a salary aligned with his role in Chicago—especially as he’s set to become the franchise’s next captain.

According to an April report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Bedard could sign for an AAV in the $13.5–15 million range. There might be a bigger dilemma surrounding the term of the contract. Starting Sept. 16, eight-year deals will become a thing of the past in the NHL.

When could Bedard re-sign with Hawks?

Both Bedard and the Blackhawks have expressed a willingness to make ends meet, and there should be no drama as the two sides work something out. Bedard is taking his time, Chicago won’t rush him, and a deal could be finalized at any point in the offseason.

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Now that the league has revealed the full details of the 2026–27 salary cap, there are no lingering uncertainties that might make Bedard’s camp anxious. Everything is clear—Bedard knows what to ask for, and the Blackhawks will—perhaps with a few huffs here and there—agree and get it done.