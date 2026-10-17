Matthew Poitras reflects on Bruins’ strong start, admits ‘having lot of fun’

The Boston Bruins have made a dominant start to the 2026–27 NHL season, with Matthew Poitras emerging as one of the team’s standout performers.

The Boston Bruins are always contenders for the NHL title, and the 2026–27 season has gotten off to a strong start for them. Matthew Poitras, one of the team’s standout performers, revealed that he is taking things one game at a time, while admitting that he is having fun on the ice with his teammates.

“It’s been fun, and obviously it’s a new role that I’m not totally used to, and I’ve never really played a role like this ever in hockey,” Poitras said via The Boston Globe. “It’s just something new, just taking it day-by-day, and just trying to do the simple things right. And not too worried about still trying to provide some offense, but just trying to play a detailed game.”

A preseason injury kept him from getting more ice time. Nevertheless, Poitras has put that setback behind him and has looked in good form since the start of the new season.

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“I’m just having lots of fun being here, and the guys have been great, and it’s just being on the road so early too, I feel like it’s great for the group just to jell,” Poitras also added.

Matthew Poitras #51 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Washington Capitals.

Stats behind Poitras’ strong start

Matthew Poitras has made the most of his ice time for the Boston Bruins in the early stretch of the 2026–27 season, making a strong case to stay in the NHL lineup. Skating primarily as a bottom-six center while averaging just over 11 minutes per game, the 22-year-old forward has already recorded 2 goals and 1 assist (3 points) in 4 appearances along with a +3 rating, 6 hits, and 6 shots on goal.

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After bouncing between the NHL and AHL over the past couple of years, Poitras is showing off efficient finishing and an energetic high-motor game that gives Boston much-needed scoring depth down the middle as the regular season gets underway.

What’s next for the Bruins?

The Boston Bruins are gearing up for a busy slate over their next three games as they wrap up a road trip before returning home: first, they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 17, then head to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, October 20, and finally head back to Boston to host the Nashville Predators at TD Garden on Thursday, October 22.

Key takeaways

Matthew Poitras admitted he is adjusting to a new role with the Boston Bruins.

with the Boston Bruins. Matthew Poitras recorded 3 points in 4 games to start the 2026–27 season.

to start the 2026–27 season. The Boston Bruins play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on October 17.