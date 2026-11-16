Germany vs Netherlands: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an UEFA Nations League game on November 16, 2026

Germany host the Netherlands in a 2026-27 UEFA Nations League matchup with top spot on the line, as the two sides sit first and second in the group. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Germany vs Netherlands: Match Summary Match Germany vs. Netherlands Tournament 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Date Monday, November 16, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Fox One

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Fox Sports 1. The broadcast will carry the full game with English-language commentary.

Streaming options include Fubo, ViX and Fox One. All three platforms carry the Fox Sports 1 feed for viewers who prefer to stream the match.

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Can I watch Germany vs Netherlands for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Germany vs Netherlands for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany sit second in the group with 8 points from 5 games. They come into this match on a win over Serbia by a score of 3-1, following a scoreless draw with Greece and an earlier 2-0 win over Serbia.

The Netherlands lead the group with 11 points from 5 games. A 7-0 win over Greece was their most recent result, preceded by a 2-1 win over Serbia and a 2-2 draw with Greece.

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With the Netherlands three points clear at the top, Germany need a result to close the gap before the group stage winds down.

Germany leads the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on September 24, 2026: Netherlands 1-1 Germany.

Germany vs Netherlands: Predicted Lineups

Germany (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Philipp Treu, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Joshua Kimmich, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Brajan Gruda, Kai Havertz, Derry Lionel Scherhant.

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Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Jurrien Timber; Joey Veerman, Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners; Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen.

What time is the Germany vs Netherlands match?

The Germany vs Netherlands match kicks off on Monday, November 16, at 2:45 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:45 PM

Central Time (CT): 1:45 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 12:45 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 11:45 AM