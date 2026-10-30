Wild encounter obstacle to land Dylan Larkin from the Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild want Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin, but making a deal won't be as easy as it seems.

The Minnesota Wild desperately want to acquire star center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings. However, general manager Bill Guerin faces significant obstacles in pulling off a blockbuster deal.

According to Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, Minnesota sources view Detroit’s asking price as completely “unrealistic“. Meanwhile, the Red Wings came up with a new Dylan Larkin plan as trade talks intensify after suspending him without pay.

The Red Wings continue to survey rival offers across the league while holding out for elite assets. In fact, recent buzz suggests that the Wild, who are a Stanley Cup contender, are the favorites to trade for Dylan Larkin, but it won’t be easy.

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Flyers would be willing to act as a third-party broker in Larkin’s deal

Fitting Larkin‘s hefty $8.7 million cap hit under Minnesota’s tight salary cap presents an immediate financial roadblock. Fortunately, the Philadelphia Flyers have emerged as a willing third-party facilitator to help execute the transaction.

Philadelphia possesses salary flexibility and will gladly absorb veteran forward Yakov Trenin’s $3.5 million annual cap hit. That financial absorption would clear the necessary runway for Minnesota to accommodate Larkin’s incoming salary structure.

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To involve Flyers, Wild must give more

Something is clear, securing Philadelphia’s brokerage role will not come cheap for the Wild front office. The Flyers want valuable future capital and reportedly target former first-round prospect Charlie Stramel to take on dead money.

Minnesota already faces competition, though the Red Wings received key Dylan Larkin trade update about Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche. Guerin must decide whether sacrificing additional high-end assets is worth winning the high-profile Larkin sweepstakes.

Key takeaways

Minnesota sources view Detroit’s asking price for Dylan Larkin as completely “unrealistic” .

. The Philadelphia Flyers could absorb Yakov Trenin’s $3.5 million annual cap hit .

. The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly target former first-round prospect Charlie Stramel in brokerage talks.